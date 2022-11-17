Salvation Army accepting applications for Gifts of Season program for kids, seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army invites families with children aged 16 years and younger, the disabled, and senior citizens to sign up for our Gifts of the Season Program.

Organizers expect thousands to sign up for Christmas assistance. The following items need to be brought with you when you apply:

Valid Photo ID for the person applying.

Proof of address with applicant’s name; Monthly bill (utility, phone, bank) dated: September, October, or November or a Copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork.

If you are disabled, you must bring your award letter for verification.

The Salvation Army will be assisting with the following:

• Families with children aged 16 and under

• Households with seniors aged 60 and up

• Households with disabled individuals Serving those who reside in Christian and Greene Counties

Where: 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway

Sign-up times are as follows: November 7 – November 11 and November 14-November 18 from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, November 7 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Distribution for seniors and disabled individuals will take place on Wednesday, December 14, from 9 a.m.- noon. Appointment times are given at sign-up.

Assistance is available to Greene & Christian County residents. The Salvation Army does participate in the local clearing house to prevent duplication. Unfortunately, families or individuals who duplicate services will be disqualified from receiving services.

