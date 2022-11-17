Sen. Hawley says Republicans need to be a party for workers, not Wall Street

Senator Josh Hawley
Senator Josh Hawley
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley told News 4 there needs to be a change in direction in Washington.

Hawley’s conversation with News 4 came after the midterm election didn’t produce a predicted “red wave.” Republicans retook control of the House of Representatives, creating a divided congress.

Hawley said changes start with getting Mitch McConnell out. He also weighed in on former President Donald Trump officially launching another White House run.

“I think there is going to be a lot of time to discuss who is going to be the leader of the party in terms of the face of the party for the presidential election, but I think what is urgent right now is figuring out what our core convictions are as a party,” he said.

Hawley said Republicans need to be a party for workers, not Wall Street. He also told News 4 work needs to be done on securing our borders, getting crime down and protecting kids.

In the same conversation, Hawley also called for tougher penalties on guns and increased security in schools.

