Springfield to host annual tree lighting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas time is near and if you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you can come out to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.

There will be a lot of fun for everyone at this year’s event. Some local performers will sing and dance to our favorite holiday tunes. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies are just some of the fun free activities happening here at park central square.

“My favorite part of the event is seeing our community come together,” said City of Springfield Director of Public Information Cora Scott. “This is a time when people are focused on individuals, so to see everybody coming together and having like a hallmark moment doing fun things and enjoying entertainment. Kicking off the holidays. That’s my favorite part.”

During the event, Park Central Square will be closed to traffic but there are several places to park within walking distance. City leaders are excited to see people celebrating the holidays together. Coordinating an event like this is no easy feat.

“We have to have the support of the mayor and Mayor Ken McClure is a holiday kind of a guy,” said Scott “He is really excited about doing this every year, and then it takes just a cast of about 1000. Really, we have entertainers from all over the community who come together. So it’s just a lot of people coming together to make this happen.”

The tree lighting ceremony is happening on Saturday, November 19 from 6-9 pm. for a full list of activities click here.

