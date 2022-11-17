Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s robbery.

Investigators say the robbery happened on October 31 at 1510 N. Glenstone Avenue Casey’s store. They say the man in a Halloween costume showed a firearm and demanded money.

Investigators describe his haircut as a mohawk. If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases
The Forsyth Police Department is facing staffing challenges following the recent resignation of...
Forsyth, Mo. city leaders hopeful approved pay increases will recruit, retain police force following officer resignations
Salvation Army accepting applications for Gifts of Season program for kids, seniors
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect