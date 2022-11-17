Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s robbery.

Investigators say the robbery happened on October 31 at 1510 N. Glenstone Avenue Casey’s store. They say the man in a Halloween costume showed a firearm and demanded money.

Investigators describe his haircut as a mohawk. If anyone recognizes the suspect, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

