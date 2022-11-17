Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an excellent appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

Ingredients:

24 pitted dates

4 oz goat cheese

2 tbsp chopped chives

1/4 cup chopped pecans

6 slices of prosciutto cut into quarters

In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, pecans, and chives and stir to combine, incorporating all chive and pecan pieces into the mixture. Cut a slit into the side of each date and fill with 1-2 teaspoons of cheese mixture. Wrap each stuffed date with a piece of prosciutto. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.

The recipe serves six to twelve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Creamy Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Cranberry Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding