Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an excellent appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.
Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates
Ingredients:
24 pitted dates
4 oz goat cheese
2 tbsp chopped chives
1/4 cup chopped pecans
6 slices of prosciutto cut into quarters
In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, pecans, and chives and stir to combine, incorporating all chive and pecan pieces into the mixture. Cut a slit into the side of each date and fill with 1-2 teaspoons of cheese mixture. Wrap each stuffed date with a piece of prosciutto. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.
The recipe serves six to twelve.
