Taste of the Ozarks: Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an excellent appetizer for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Prosciutto Goat Cheese Dates

Ingredients:

24 pitted dates

4 oz goat cheese

2 tbsp chopped chives

1/4 cup chopped pecans

6 slices of prosciutto cut into quarters

In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, pecans, and chives and stir to combine, incorporating all chive and pecan pieces into the mixture. Cut a slit into the side of each date and fill with 1-2 teaspoons of cheese mixture. Wrap each stuffed date with a piece of prosciutto. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.

The recipe serves six to twelve.

