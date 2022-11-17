THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com.

Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m.

City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel, 2858 North Glenstone, Springfield, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Denny’s Locations, 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza Locations 4 p.m.- Midnight

Golden Corral

  • 2020 East Primrose, Springfield, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 2734 North Kansas Expressway, Springfield, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Golden Korean, 1406 West Sunshine Street, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hurts Donut Shops, Springfield, 24 hours

Hooters, 2010 East Independence, Springfield4 p.m.- Midnight

IHOP Locations

  • 3804 South Glenstone, Springfield, 6 a.m. - 2 a.m.
  • 2647 North Kansas Expressway, Springfield, 6 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Norma’s Carriage House, 1537 North Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Nawab’s Indian Cuisine, Springfield, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m./ 3:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Papa John’s, 10 a.m. - Midnight

Sakura Japanese restaurant, 3230 S National Avenue, Springfield, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 South Campbell Avenue, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Thai Express, 2113 West Republic Road, Springfield, 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Village Inn Locations, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Waffle House Locations Springfield, 24/7

W.F. Cody’s, 3138 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, 4 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Ziggie’s Cafe at the Lamplighter Inn, 1772 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ziggie’s Cafe at the Best Western Coach, 2515 North Glenstone, Springfield, 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

