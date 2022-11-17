Time to take out your turkey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to start preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner and food safety should be top of mind.

The CDC and FDA recommend the following:

- Use one cutting board for meat and another for cutting bread, fruits, vegetables and other non-meat items

- Don’t eat raw cookie dough or anything with raw eggs or flower

- Serve small portions and refill them so prepared food sits out for less time

- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours - this included items on a charcuterie board. Fruit, vegetables nuts and sweets could normally sit out but, because they come into contact with meats and cheeses, they should be refrigerated too.

When it comes to your turkey, it’s time to defrost the bird based on it’s weight.

Turkey thaw time (KYTV)

When it comes to the preparation of your turkey, foodsafety.gov says not to wash your mean; it can spread bacteria to other surfaces. Also, thoroughly cooking your meat can ensure that it’s safe to eat. The internal temperature of a cooked turkey should be 165 degrees. If a turkey is stuffed, it may need up to an additional 30 minutes to cook.

Turkey is cooked by weight:

4 to 6 lbs. (breast)1 ½ to 2 ¼ hours

6 to 8 lbs. (breast) 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ hours

8 to 12 lbs. 2 ¾ to 3 hours

12 to 14 lbs. 3 to 3 ¾ hours

14 to 18 lbs. 3 ¾ to 4 ¼ hours

18 to 20 lbs. 4 ¼ to 4 ½ hours

20 to 24 lbs. 4 ½ to 5 hours

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.