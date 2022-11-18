2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

Jordan Dickerson, (left) of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, (right) of Bernie, Mo., face...
Jordan Dickerson, (left) of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, (right) of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student.

Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges.

The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the 1000 block of East Cherry. Investigators say the victim refused to hand over the keys. The men showed a handgun.

Two days later, troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested the two after they ran out of gas in Cooper County, west of Columbia, Mo..

