2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student.

Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges.

The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the 1000 block of East Cherry. Investigators say the victim refused to hand over the keys. The men showed a handgun.

Two days later, troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested the two after they ran out of gas in Cooper County, west of Columbia, Mo..

