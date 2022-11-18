2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student.
Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges.
The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the 1000 block of East Cherry. Investigators say the victim refused to hand over the keys. The men showed a handgun.
Two days later, troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested the two after they ran out of gas in Cooper County, west of Columbia, Mo..
