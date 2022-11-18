Area law enforcement agencies see sky rocket prices for gun ammo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ammunition is considered essential to law enforcement equipment, and agencies around the region are seeing an increase in prices.

“We have to adjust our budget in order to purchase the correct amount of ammunition not only for duty carry but also for range time and practice and qualification,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is just one having to make changes before the end of the year.

“If we look at that, that right now, today in November, we’ll say okay, well if we need to buy X number of ammunition or X number of rounds of ammunition coming January, we need to budget for that based on what the price is now we can’t use the pricing that we used last year because it won’t be the same,” said Sgt Hines.

While most sheriff’s offices and police departments use one manufacturer and state bidding for their duty ammo, the practice or range ammo they buy through local vendors, the supply and cost, can vary.

“We may be able to purchase it all at once if the price is low, or it may put it off till we’re closer to qualification time if the price has gone up, and the hope that is going to come back down,” says Sgt. Hines.

Sgt. Hines urges those buying ammo to use caution and be careful where you get it from.

“If you’re going to purchase ammunition online, make sure it’s from a reputable source. One of the major box stores one of the big sporting goods stores, you know, there’s a lot of specialty hunting and fishing, outfitters out there that sell ammunition and firearms accessories,” said Sgt. Hines.

