Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium

The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.

“A little bit outside my box, but I enjoy their music for sure,” Reid said during the announcement. “I’m pumped up for them to be here and our people here in Kansas City will be fired up, too.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

It’ll be the first time that the duo has ever performed on the same stage in the state of Missouri.

