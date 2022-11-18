Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company.

According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce.

“This comes as part of a restructuring of system support departments and is intended to better position the company in anticipation of an uncertain economic climate,” the statement read.

Burrell’s Vice President of Communications, Matt Lemmon, reiterated in the statement that direct client-care positions were not included in this decision.

“Burrell continues to add providers at all levels as we continually prioritize the elimination of wait times. Timely access to behavioral health services is a critical issue locally and across the country; this consolidation comes with the utmost consideration of the need in our communities and a commitment to maintaining client experience and quality outcomes,” said Lemmon.

Burrell says those who were impacted by the restructuring have been given the opportunity to apply for other open positions they are qualified for, with benefits extended through the end of the year.

