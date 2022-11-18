Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company.

According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce.

“This comes as part of a restructuring of system support departments and is intended to better position the company in anticipation of an uncertain economic climate,” the statement read.

Burrell’s Vice President of Communications, Matt Lemmon, reiterated in the statement that direct client-care positions were not included in this decision.

Burrell continues to add providers at all levels as we continually prioritize the elimination of wait times. Timely access to behavioral health services is a critical issue locally and across the country; this consolidation comes with the utmost consideration of the need in our communities and a commitment to maintaining client experience and quality outcomes,” said Lemmon.

Burrell says those who were impacted by the restructuring have been given the opportunity to apply for other open positions they are qualified for, with benefits extended through the end of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
The new 6,600 seat arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will be available for a...
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Bicyclist dies from injuries in a crash involving vehicle in Springfield

Latest News

Is Boone County, Ark. a possibility for new state prison?
Wheaton to build its first tornado shelter.
City of Wheaton, Mo., to build its first tornado storm shelter
Wheaton to get its first ever tornado shelter
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas is searching for land for new prison.
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?