CATCH-A-CROOK: Catalytic converter thieves do $3,500 in damage at Brookline business

Greene County detectives are investigating catalytic converter thefts from vehicles at a Brookline storage business. Surveillance cameras at James River Storage captured two men walking onto the property on October 11 at around 12:30 a.m. The business is located in the 3200 block of South Farm Road 107.

Security video shows two men wearing hoodies and masks. Both have backpacks that investigators say appear to have burglary tools in them. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the men cut the catalytic converters from an RV and a Penske box truck. Rippee says the repairs to the Penske box truck totaled $2500. Investigators estimate the damage to the RV to be at least $1,000.

Surveillance cameras at the business show the men running off with the large metal parts, along with other unknown items from the vehicles. Detectives say it’s possible other customers of James River Storage may not know if they’re property has been tampered with or stolen, if they haven’t visited the storage unit or property in awhile.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

