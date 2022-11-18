Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries in a Stone County crash involving a cement truck.

Deputies responded to the crash Friday morning on Joe Bald Road. The driver lost control of the truck. The crash involved only the truck.

The overturned truck blocked the road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
The new 6,600 seat arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will be available for a...
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Bicyclist dies from injuries in a crash involving vehicle in Springfield

Latest News

Jordan Dickerson, (left) of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, (right) of Bernie, Mo., face...
2 faces charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers vaccination opportunities
A northwest wind and a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures below freezing for some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer days returning soon!
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.