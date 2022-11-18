Nonprofits supporting children in the Ozarks receive $300,000 in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children in the Ozarks received grants.

The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded grants to 25 charities on Friday. In all, the foundation handed out checks totaling almost $300,000.

Gift of Hope, a Taney County nonprofit, received $7,000 to support its children’s backpack food program. The director says the money will feed kids and help ease the stress on their families.

“It puts the pressure off of the parents to have extra food at home for the kids and it gives the kids a sense of security that they know they’ll have food every weekend to eat so that they’re not going to be hungry,” said Jennifer Costello of Gift of Hope. And they can focus on being a child and playing and not have to worry about where the next meal is going to come from.”

Over the years, the Ball Foundation has granted more than $3 million to Ozarks charities.

