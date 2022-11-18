Nonprofits supporting children in the Ozarks receive $300,000 in grants

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children in the Ozarks received grants.

The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded grants to 25 charities on Friday. In all, the foundation handed out checks totaling almost $300,000.

Gift of Hope, a Taney County nonprofit, received $7,000 to support its children’s backpack food program. The director says the money will feed kids and help ease the stress on their families.

“It puts the pressure off of the parents to have extra food at home for the kids and it gives the kids a sense of security that they know they’ll have food every weekend to eat so that they’re not going to be hungry,” said Jennifer Costello of Gift of Hope. And they can focus on being a child and playing and not have to worry about where the next meal is going to come from.”

Over the years, the Ball Foundation has granted more than $3 million to Ozarks charities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
The new 6,600 seat arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will be available for a...
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Bicyclist dies from injuries in a crash involving vehicle in Springfield

Latest News

New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Box of gun ammo
Area law enforcement agencies see sky rocket prices for gun ammo
Rise in ammunition costs now impacting police forces
Weekend Events: See what's happening around the Ozarks
FEZtival of Trees by the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks