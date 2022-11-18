Pharmacies around the Ozarks experiencing an Amoxicillin shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pharmacies around the Ozarks are running low on a common medication used to treat strep, sinus infections, and pneumonia.

Across the country and in our area, pharmacies are having difficulty getting Amoxicillin. Pharmacists say it started flying off the shelves over the last month, and the “kids dosage” size is the hardest to find.

“Lots of drugs have been on shortage and backorder just like anything else. The supply chain is crazy,” said Tom Mengwasser, Alps Pharmacy.

Tom Mengwasser is a pharmacist at Alps Pharmacy in Springfield and says families are forced to make tough choices because of the shortage.

“We had one family yesterday that needed Amoxicillin for their kids and had to pick and choose with the mom which one got what dosage because we only had so much,” said Mengwasser. “We especially can’t get kids dosage in like the suspensions, the liquids, other things that kids need to take.”

The powder formula made for kids is the toughest to find, and Alps Pharmacy is in talks with four different wholesalers. Mengwasser says the drug treats secondary bacterial infections that usually accompany viral infections such as RSV.

“When you get RSV, you also get a sinus infection. You also get strep throat,” said Mengwasser. “If you can take those things out with the Amoxicillin, then your body can fight the virus a little bit better.”

Pharmacists are now looking at Amoxicillin alternatives because of the shortage.

“We’re definitely seeing a shortage. It has been challenging to get different formulations of the suspension mainly,” said Matt McMitt, Battlefield Pharmacy.

McMitt says if you or your child is prescribed Amoxicillin, you can discuss other options with your doctor.

As far as when we will see an end to this, pharmacists say they are not sure how long it will last.

