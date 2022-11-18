Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

Vincent Adkins Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Vincent Adkins Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup.

Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)

Adkins was on parole when he was arrested. Degase says Adkins has been a major distributor of illegal narcotics since his release from prison in August.

Adkins is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

