Sharp County school honored with multiple awards

The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors.
The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards.

The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors.

The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and High ELA Growth for the Northeast Region.

In addition to these awards, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced HMS was a 2022 School on the Move Toward Excellence award winner.

Principal Paulette Crouthers explained the school had made a few changes in the last couple of years, and now, the hard work has paid off.

“Well, we increased two classes. We have a study hall. Then we also do the intervention classes. We also added Study Island and No Red Ink,” she said.

Crouthers said she couldn’t be more proud.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my faculty, staff, students, and parents. They did a wonderful job. All I can say is go Rebels,” she exclaimed.

The school will have plans to celebrate the awards and honor the students for their hard work.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

The new 6,600 seat arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will be available for a...
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
Thanks to all who came to the Hollister, Mo. stop Thursday. Look for more tours this spring!
PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Weather Tour stops in Hollister, Mo.
Thanks to all who came to the Hollister, Mo. stop Thursday. Look for more tours this spring!
PICTURES: KY3's First Alert Weather Tour stops in Hollister, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the...
Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP award