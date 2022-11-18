Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers vaccination opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages everyone to consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza.

A weekly schedule for COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Greene County for Nov. 21 – 25 can be found below. Vaccination against COVID-19 can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization. If you have any questions about COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

Additionally, flu vaccines will be available at some COVID-19 clinics hosted by the health department to those 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured. Getting both your flu and COVID-19 vaccine at or around the same time is considered safe.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their first booster shot at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Note: Springfield-Greene County Health and Westside Public Health Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Women, Infants, and Children offices inside Jordan Valley Community Health Center (440 E. Tampa St.) will also be closed.

Monday, November 21

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.

Tuesday, November 22

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Moderna (6+) offered. Flu vaccine available.

Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed noon - 1 p.m. for lunch.

Republic Friendship Center – 210 E. Hines St., from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Moderna (6+) offered. Flu vaccine available.

Thursday, November 24

Westside Public Health Center – Closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday, November 25

Westside Public Health Center – Closed.

