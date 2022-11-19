Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex.

Content partner KATV reported the purpose of the complex is for state and local law enforcement to attend training and gain valuable hands-on experience.

“Arkansas’s law enforcement family are some of the most dedicated public servants,” Rutledge said. “This funding will ensure that our dedicated men and women in blue are properly trained to respond to any situation and are best prepared to address any challenges they may face.”

The construction of the complex was first announced in 2018, back when Arkansas was one of three states that lacked a similar facility.

Rutledge also allocated over $27 million to various law enforcement projects with statewide benefits and to build safer communities.

