Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a home near Rinehart Road.

According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on scene, they found two people dead. Sheriff Daniels says there is no threat to the public at this time.

According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around the same time of the shooting, staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that shots were fired. The Boys & Girls Club location is about one mile from the shooting location.

Staff locked down the facility and took parents and kids to a shelter. According to the post, at 6:22 staff were given the all-clear from law enforcement.

