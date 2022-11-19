Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield.

At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals.

James River Church Executive Ministry Pastor Pastor David Lindell, says the food needs have never been higher.

”More than any time in recent memory, food prices are a major concern for people. And the amount of food-insecure people in our communities is greater than ever before. And so, this is a massive deal. All with the message behind it that God loves you, God cares about you, and he wants to meet you at your point of need,” says Lindell.

Thanksgiving meal baskets were also given to registered families at Bowerman Elementary, Westport Elementary & Middle School, Williams Elementary, Reed Academy, Preschool Academy, local shelters, and Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin.

Embassy of Hope Springfield also helped hundreds of families with free lunches and other necessities at its Community Thanksgiving event. The church opened a clothing bank and offered free haircuts.

Embassy of Hope Pastor John English says this time of year is great to give back and reflect.

“Thanksgiving is a wonderful time that gives us all an opportunity to reflect on what we’ve been given. And it’s during this time that you can really look at your life and realize, however bad it is right now, it could be a lot worse,” said English.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.