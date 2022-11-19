FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up through a nice weekend!

Good Friday evening to you all. Today was a downright cold start to our weekend. Believe it or not, we actually had our highs in the lower 30s after midnight. After some morning snow showers that resulted in very little accumulation, clouds kept us mainly in the 20s throughout the day. With a returning surface high clearing skies out and the jet below ready to lift back north, we’ll be happy to see temperatures warm back up across the Ozarks.

This jet setup kept us quite cold for today. As it starts lifting north through the weekend, temperatures will warm back up. (KY3)

Speaking of the clearing skies, we are expecting mostly clear skies by sunrise on Saturday. After that, we’ll have sunny skies for your Saturday, clear skies for Saturday night and another day of sunshine for your Sunday.

After mostly clear skies on Saturday morning, we'll stick with generally sunny skies through Saturday and into Sunday. (KY3)

While it will be nice to see skies clearing through the night and into Saturday morning, the breeze will come out of the west between 4 & 12 mph with the lighter breezes in northern Arkansas. No matter the wind speed, the morning lows in the upper teens and lower 20s will feel like the upper single digits and lower teens if you’ll be out and about Saturday morning.

With a cold breeze in place under clearing skies, we'll drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s for Saturday morning. (KY3)

With a breeze between 4 & 12 mph, it will feel like the upper single digits to lower teens Saturday morning. (KY3)

Even with a west to northwest wind at 10-20 mph at times during the day, the returning sunshine will get highs back near 40° across the Missouri Ozarks and some lower 40s in the southeastern Ozarks and northern Arkansas. With that breeze, though, it will feel like the 30s during the day.

Many in the Missouri Ozarks will see highs back near 40° on Saturday with slightly warmer numbers south of Springfield. (KY3)

Even with warmer highs Saturday, a northwest breeze between 10 & 20 mph will make it feel colder during the day. (KY3)

With sunny skies in place early next week, the building upper-level heights will finally encourage temperatures to head back closer to our average high of 55° for the middle to latter part of November. After highs in the middle 40s under sunny skies Sunday, we’ll head back into the lower 50s on Monday. Even with some clouds returning Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll stay dry with highs back in the middle 50s.

After middle 40s on Sunday, we'll finally have highs back in the 50s next week. (KY3)

While the first part of Thanksgiving week looks dry, we’ll have our next storm system work into the Ozarks for Thanksgiving Day. You can also see how we’ll see a little cool down on the backside of the system as we head into Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.

After a dry start to Thanksgiving week, our next storm system still wants to head our way for Thanksgiving Day. (KY3)

Looking at Thanksgiving Day, we’ll have clouds build through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. During the overnight and into Thursday morning, we’ll see scattered rain chances work in across the Ozarks. Indications have the rain chances still around to start Thursday afternoon and out of here by 4 or 5 o’clock Thursday evening.

With the storm system working in on Thanksgiving, scattered rain chances look likely during the morning hours and tapering off to the east through the afternoon. (KY3)

Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 30s for Thanksgiving morning and top out in the upper 40s for the afternoon. While there’s a slim chance for a few sprinkles or flurries early Friday morning, the backside of the system will mainly keeps cool for Friday with lows near 30° and highs in the middle 40s under partly sunny skies. Then, we’ll head back quickly into the upper 50s to wrap up the rest of Thanksgiving weekend.

We're still watching out for rain chances on Thanksgiving day. Otherwise, we look dry from Black Friday through the rest of the holiday weekend. (KY3)

Plenty could change between now and Thanksgiving that could influence when and how much rain we could see on the holiday this year. We’ll keep an eye on those rain chances over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.