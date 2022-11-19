Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money.

According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.

“Their loved one needs a large amount of cash to either bond them out of jail or to pay legal fees. They are then told to go to their bank and retrieve a large amount of money, in cash, and an individual comes to their house to retrieve the money,” the post states.

Authorities say one of the suspects is a young Hispanic male who drives a red passenger car.

If you recognize this vehicle or have been a victim of this scam, you can call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

