Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money.

According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.

“Their loved one needs a large amount of cash to either bond them out of jail or to pay legal fees. They are then told to go to their bank and retrieve a large amount of money, in cash, and an individual comes to their house to retrieve the money,” the post states.

Authorities say one of the suspects is a young Hispanic male who drives a red passenger car.

If you recognize this vehicle or have been a victim of this scam, you can call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
The new 6,600 seat arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will be available for a...
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
Bicyclist dies from injuries in a crash involving vehicle in Springfield

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up through a nice weekend
SGF Xmas parade 2021
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Box of gun ammo
Ozarks law enforcement agencies see skyrocketed prices for gun ammo