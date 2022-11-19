LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades.

This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.

57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade:

When: November 19, at 5 p.m

Location: Ozark Square

More information

Lebanon Christmas Parade:

When: November 19, 11 a.m.

Location: Route 66 to Jefferson Street

More information

Rogersville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony:

When: December 3, 5-9 p.m.

Location: Rogersville Caboose

More information

Battlefield Christmas Parade:

When: December 3, 4-5 p.m.

Location: TBD

More information

Christmas on Main Street - Republic, Missouri:

When: December 3, 9-5:30 p.m.

Location: Historic Downtown Main Street

More information

Bolivar Christmas Parade:

When: December 3, 5:30 p.m.

Location: Leave SBU’s main entrance traveling north on Springfield Ave. then will continue west on Broadway and south on Lillian. The parade will end on Lillian in front of Bolivar Schools Central Office parking lot.

More information

68th Annual Nixa Christmas Parade:

When: December 4, 2 p.m.

Location: Leaving from The X Center, the parade will travel west on North St., turn right on to Main (north) to Aven and turn left (west), take Aven to Fort St. (south), south on Fort St. to Wasson (west), west on Wasson to McCroskey (north), north on McCroskey to Lorene (East), east on Lorene to Main St. (north), north on Main St. to Short St. (east), East on Short St., to Frank (south), South on Frank to Kyle (East), East on Kyle to the back driveway of the Nixa Jr. High.

More information

Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade:

When: December 10, 2 p.m.

Location: Downtown Springfield

More information

38th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade:

When: December 10, 1 p.m.

Location: Bagnell Dam Strip

More information

Ash Grove Day of Christmas & Twilight Parade:

When: December 10, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: Start your day at the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead for the “Christmas Through the Decades” event at 10 am then drift downtown at 4 pm for the Twilight Christmas Parade.

More information

