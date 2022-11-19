Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson.

Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as an eerie reminder of Williamson’s death. Police and people who live close by are still looking for answers as to who killed Williamson, and why.

Bob Mitchell was Williamson’s neighbor for five years and never had a problem.

“As far as I know, I mean, he was a pretty quiet person,” said Mitchell. “You know, like anybody else he had problems, you know, trying to make a living trying to, you know, go through life.”

Mitchell says when he looked outside his window to a crime scene, it was jarring, to say the least.

“Whenever you get up and you have three or four police cars and an ambulance and two or three firetrucks show up, and then they’re there all day and all night and half the next day, it kind of it makes you wonder,” said Mitchell. “I mean, do I want to stay living in this neighborhood? Or do I want to move?”

Even though they didn’t know each other too well, Bob says Williamson’s family deserves answers.

“I mean, it’s that’s a person’s life,” said Mitchell. “Everybody has loved ones and they would like to know that, if however, you die, you die by criminal activity, or by just dying in your own home or however you go. Your loved ones would like to have an end to the suffering. Some closure.”

