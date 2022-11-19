Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m.

Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the car went off the road around 1900 E. Divison and hit a pole.

We will update this story when we receive more information from police.

