Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m.

Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the car went off the road around 1900 E. Divison and hit a pole.

We will update this story when we receive more information from police.

