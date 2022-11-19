What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield

Springfield rings in the holiday season with the the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2021.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy.

The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family or you can watch our full coverage of the tree ligthing on KY3 starting at 7!

According to the City of Springfield, festivies start at 6 p.m. with free ice skating at Jordan Valley Park, carriage rides, and children are invited to join Mayor McClure at the stage on the square for Holiday Storytime.

Below is a full schedule of events:

  • 6-7 p.m. – Free ice skating at Jordan Valley Park.
  • 6-9 p.m. – Free horse-drawn carriage rides at Park Central Square (southwest corner).
  • 6 p.m. – Children are invited to join Mayor Ken McClure on stage at Park Central Square for Holiday Storytime: the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Free books while supplies last courtesy of the Mayor’s Commission on Children.
  • 6:15 p.m. – Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at Park Central Square on the Holiday Express Train.
  • 6:20-7 p.m. Live performances on the Park Central Square stage.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. – Santa Land opens on Park Central Square – selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus; free Holiday Express Train rides, Cookie Factory open; Jingle Bell Station open.
  • 7-7:45 p.m. – Pre-recorded holiday television special on KY3 and broadcast into Park Central Square on the jumbo screen.
  • 7:45 p.m. – Santa, Mrs. Claus and special musical guests join Mayor Ken McClure, KY’s Paul Adler and Maria Neider and Cora Scott for the countdown and lighting of the official Mayor’s Christmas tree.
  • 7:55 p.m. – OFFICIAL LIGHTING.
  • 8-9 p.m. – Talented local performers via video on the jumbo screen and continued opportunity to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa Land in Park Central Square.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

