Arkansas rockets past No. 20 Ole Miss behind Sanders’ 3 TDs

Caption
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.

Sanders averaged 9.7 yards on 24 carries, helping Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) snap a two-game skid and become bowl-eligible. He gained 153 yards in the first half.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returned from his injury, going 17 of 22 passing for 168 yards and three scores. Matt Landers added two touchdown receptions for the Hogs.

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3, No. 14 CFP) moved the ball and had chances early. But holding penalties nullified two touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart. The Rebels lost a fumble, were forced to settle for two field goals on promising drives and missed a field-goal try.

The Rebels had two 200-yard rushers — Quinshon Judkins (214) and Zach Evans (207) — but still trailed by 36 points at one point.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders picked off a Dart pass, setting up Sanders’ 8-yard scoring run just before halftime for the 35-6 cushion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Rebels were outclassed in the wake of a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama, but they can’t let the setback linger since bitter rival Mississippi State looms.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like a different team, especially on offense, after being upset by Liberty and dropping a tight game against LSU.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ole Miss will almost certainly tumble out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Arkansas: Visits Missouri on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taney County Sheriff's Office cruiser at double fatal shooting investigation
Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
The $30 million, 82-acre project has both indoor and outdoor multipurpose usage for soccer,...
Sports Town grand opening marks $30 million investment in Springfield’s northwest side
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation

Latest News

Missouri running back Tavorus Jones, right, runs pasts New Mexico State defensive back BJ...
Cook leads Missouri to rout over New Mexico State
Missouri State runs past Indiana State in season finale
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Missouri State defeats Middle Tennessee
Carthage Lebanon
O-Zone: Carthage 35, Lebanon 14