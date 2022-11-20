C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Springfield’s animal rescues is seeking help to find a stolen mobile adoption shelter.
According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, the trailer was stolen from behind the rescue on W. Sunshine around 4 p.m.
C.A.R.E. says a Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe was seen via security footage driving off with the trailer.
If you see the vehicle or the trailer, you can call C.A.R.E. at 417-875-6565.
