C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Springfield’s animal rescues is seeking help to find a stolen mobile adoption shelter.

According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, the trailer was stolen from behind the rescue on W. Sunshine around 4 p.m.

C.A.R.E. says a Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe was seen via security footage driving off with the trailer.

If you see the vehicle or the trailer, you can call C.A.R.E. at 417-875-6565.

