FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still warming up through early next week

Good Saturday evening to you all. It was about time we had nothing but pure sunshine return today after we had clouds to start the weekend out. While the clear skies did allow for lows to drop back into the middle to upper teens this morning, we did see highs from the middle 30s in the northern Ozarks to the middle 40s down in northern Arkansas. With high pressure at the surface building in and no active weather coming along the jet stream, we’ll stay quiet to start the new week out. If you can see in the Gulf of Alaska, that’s the next storm system we’ll be tracking for the upcoming holiday.

While the upper-level setup stays quiet to start the coming week, the system in the Gulf of Alaska bears watching closely. (KY3)

While the night stays quiet with a lighter breeze returning from the south overnight, it will be another cold night across the Ozarks. Plan on lows dropping back into the middle to upper teens across the area. While areas around Springfield will drop back near 17° for the morning, look at how cold it will get for areas like Rolla, Mountain Grove, Salem and West Plains. With those expected lows in the middle (possibly lower) teens for Sunday morning, that could tie or break the record low of 16° for Rolla and West Plains.

Some record lows could be tied or broken in the eastern Ozarks. (KY3)

After sunrise, we’ll quickly get to work on warming things up. After we start the afternoon with temperatures around 40°, we’ll see highs top out around 44° in Springfield. While most areas will push into the middle 40s for highs, it will be slightly cooler to the east of U.S. Highway 65.

Sunny skies & a returning south breeze will get us back into the 40s for highs on Sunday. (KY3)

After lows drop into the middle to upper 20s for Monday morning, Monday afternoon marks our return (Finally!) into the 50s for highs. While the average high by Monday will be 55°, we’ll top out in the lower 50s under sunny skies for Monday. Quiet skies will allow middle to upper 50s for highs to return for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thanksgiving, you can see the dip in expected highs back into the lower 50s.

After 40s on Sunday, 50s for highs will return for Monday through Thanksgiving Day. (KY3)

That dip in temperatures will come with our next storm system that will work in for Thanksgiving. It could also stick around for part of our Black Friday.

A developing system still wants to bring the chance for rain our way by Thanksgiving. (KY3)

While there’s still some question as to how the moisture will come together and how the system will ultimately track, here’s how things could unfold for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The system wants to start out by bringing mostly cloudy skies our way for Thanksgiving morning. While a few showers could be possible in the morning, the more numerous showers will try to rotate in during the afternoon and into Thanksgiving night.

With our storm system working in on Thanksgiving, we'll watch for rain chances to pick up during the day. (KY3)

While rain showers could be around for some to start Thanksgiving night out, we’ll see a little dry time with mostly cloudy skies early Friday morning. By late morning, temperatures may be cold enough aloft to see some returning rain showers mix in with some light snow showers. Again, this is still several days away with plenty of things with this system that could change. We’ll keep a close eye on this over the next several days.

The backside of our expected storm system could keep some rain/snow showers around on Friday. (KY3)

If the system comes through as advertised, we’ll have lows in the lower 40s Thanksgiving morning with highs topping out around 52°. Black Friday will be a bit colder with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the middle 40s.

A storm system will try to bring rain chances on Thanksgiving and a rain/snow mix for Friday. After that, we'll be dry and bright for the rest of the weekend. (KY3)

The rest of the holiday weekend looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies returning. Not only that, we’ll have highs back in the middle 50s on Saturday and highs in the lower 60s to wrap up the holiday weekend.

