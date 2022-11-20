Missouri State defeats Middle Tennessee

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chance Moore scored 19 points as Missouri State beat Middle Tennessee 75-51 on Saturday.

Moore shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bears (2-1). Alston Mason shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Donovan Clay was 5 of 11 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Elias King finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (2-2). DeAndre Dishman added eight points for Middle Tennessee. Eli Lawrence finished with seven points. Missouri State takes on UNC Wilmington on Friday and Middle Tennessee plays Hofstra on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

