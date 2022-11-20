MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week.

Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23.

According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment on Route 65, as well as work on the left turn lane additions at Route A/BB and Busiek Road. This is part of the U.S. Route 65 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements in Christian and Taney County.

Below are the traffic impacts you can expect:

Route 65 nighttime lane Closures: Southbound Route 65 lane Closures between Christian County Route EE and Busiek Road for guardrail installation

Route 65 daytime lane Closures: Southbound Route 65 passing lane Closure at Emory Creek on Monday, November 21 North and southbound Route 65 lane Closures between Route EE and Route 176 east for road striping Route 65 short-term lane Closures between Route EE and Route 176 east for paving

One lane of Route 65 is open at all times

Flashing signals and overhead lighting will be turned off and dark at U.S. Route 65 and Christian County Routes A/BB intersection in Saddlebrooke

Route 65 shoulder Closures as several locations between Route EE and Route 176 east for seed and mulch installation

Shoulder closures in both north and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 65 at Christian County Routes A/BB

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule



MoDOT urges travelers to use the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for the latest road closings and traffic impacts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.