One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield.
According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection.
Police say there was an assault involving a gun, and no arrests have been made.
