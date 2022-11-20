One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection.

Police say there was an assault involving a gun, and no arrests have been made.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.