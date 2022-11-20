Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse.

According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.

The fire was contained in the warehouse, not the retail part of the business.

Central Polk County thanked the many agencies who assisted to help.

“On behalf of the Central Polk County Fire District we would like to extend our thanks to Bolivar City Fire Department, Morrisville Fire Protection District, Halfway Fire and Rescue, Dunnegan Rural Fire Department, Polk County Emergency Management, Polk County Central Dispatch, Bolivar Police Department, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office for all of your help this morning! Our thoughts and prayers go to the friends and family at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar.”

