Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

Fire breaks oput at C&C Farm and Home warehouse
Fire breaks oput at C&C Farm and Home warehouse(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse.

According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.

The fire was contained in the warehouse, not the retail part of the business.

Central Polk County thanked the many agencies who assisted to help.

“On behalf of the Central Polk County Fire District we would like to extend our thanks to Bolivar City Fire Department, Morrisville Fire Protection District, Halfway Fire and Rescue, Dunnegan Rural Fire Department, Polk County Emergency Management, Polk County Central Dispatch, Bolivar Police Department, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office for all of your help this morning! Our thoughts and prayers go to the friends and family at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Taney County Sheriff's Office cruiser at double fatal shooting investigation
Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
The $30 million, 82-acre project has both indoor and outdoor multipurpose usage for soccer,...
Sports Town grand opening marks $30 million investment in Springfield’s northwest side
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Latest News

Kody Ryan Kelso
Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges
SGF Xmas parade 2021
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SUV steals C.A.R.E. animal rescue mobile adoption
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer
This is part of the U.S. Route 65 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements in Christian and Taney...
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week