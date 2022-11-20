Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges

Kody Ryan Kelso
Kody Ryan Kelso(Greene County Jail)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 20, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Kelso used an online service named My LOL, a teen dating site with chat features, to contact a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but in reality, was an undercover law enforcement officer in the United Kingdom. Investigators say Kelso asked her to have sexual intercourse with him and to send him nude images.

Federal investigators say Kelso contacted more than 560 additional individual MyLOL users between Jan. 7 and Feb. 21, 2021. Each user was between the age of 13 and 17.

In numerous instances, according to investigators Kelso attempted to discuss sexual topics with these users and request sexual images.

In addition to the information from the United Kingdom, investigators received two Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Kelso’s online activity and posting a child pornography video online.

On June 16, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Kelso’s apartment and he was arrested. Officers seized multiple electronic devices.

Kelso has been detained without bond since his arrest in June of last year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

