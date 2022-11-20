Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

Warming shelters need volunteers.
Warming shelters need volunteers.(Michael Van Schoik)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help for volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region.

Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S Jefferson Ave, is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, 7 days a week.

The meal starts at 5:30 p.m. and City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks shuttles can get people to the meal site.

Shuttles going to warming shelters start at 6:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for a list of warming shelters in Springfield.

CLICK HERE to volunteer for a warming shelter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taney County Sheriff's Office cruiser at double fatal shooting investigation
Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
The $30 million, 82-acre project has both indoor and outdoor multipurpose usage for soccer,...
Sports Town grand opening marks $30 million investment in Springfield’s northwest side
The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
Vincent Adkins Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police presence at Springfield Dollar General
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure lit the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, after a...
GALLERY: Springfield Mayor’s tree lighting ceremony
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure lit the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, after a...
Springfield Mayor's Tree Lighting ceremony