Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help for volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region.
Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S Jefferson Ave, is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, 7 days a week.
The meal starts at 5:30 p.m. and City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks shuttles can get people to the meal site.
Shuttles going to warming shelters start at 6:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for a list of warming shelters in Springfield.
CLICK HERE to volunteer for a warming shelter.
