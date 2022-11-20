Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help for volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region.

Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S Jefferson Ave, is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, 7 days a week.

The meal starts at 5:30 p.m. and City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks shuttles can get people to the meal site.

Shuttles going to warming shelters start at 6:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for a list of warming shelters in Springfield.

CLICK HERE to volunteer for a warming shelter.

