St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said it appears that the boy accidentally shot himself shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Child abuse investigators are looking into the situation.

