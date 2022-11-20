St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police said it appears that the boy accidentally shot himself shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Child abuse investigators are looking into the situation.
