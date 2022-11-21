Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus before stepping down in 2020.(Source: MasterClass/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.

Disney said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” board Chair Susan Arnold said in a statement from Disney.

Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”

Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus.

Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Iger led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Taney County Sheriff's Office cruiser at double fatal shooting investigation
Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
The $30 million, 82-acre project has both indoor and outdoor multipurpose usage for soccer,...
Sports Town grand opening marks $30 million investment in Springfield’s northwest side
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases
Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of four...
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons