FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & near average for the next few days

Good Sunday evening to you all. It won’t be long before the Ozarks can shake off this cold snap that’s been in control through this weekend. After morning lows in the middle & upper teens (including new record lows for Joplin, Rolla & West Plains), it was good to see highs back in the middle 40s across the Ozarks today. While high pressure over southern Arkansas is in control, the jet stream continues to head back in our direction from the south. Meanwhile, we’re still watching our next storm system brew in the Gulf of Alaska.

The returning jet from the south will warm us up. While that happens, we're watching our next system in the Gulf of Alaska closely. (KY3)

Before the returning south breeze and sunny skies for Monday can warm us back up once again, it will be another cold night & start to our Monday morning. Lows will drop back into the middle 20s for much of the area with some lower 20s possible in the eastern Ozarks.

While not as cold as the past few mornings, we'll still drop into the 20s for Monday morning. (KY3)

After sunrise, we’ll quickly get to work on warming up once again. We’ll be in the upper 40s to start the afternoon before highs top out in the lower 50s across the area under sunny skies.

After another cold start, we'll get highs back into the 50s for Monday across the Ozarks. (KY3)

With sunny skies on Tuesday and even some partly sunny skies for Wednesday, we’ll keep highs near our just above our average high of 55° with Springfield topping out around 56° and other parts of the Ozarks in the middle to upper 50s. Note how the temperatures trend downward a little by Thanksgiving and Black Friday, though.

After 30s and 40s this weekend, it'll be nice to have highs in the 50s through Thanksgiving. (KY3)

There’s still some disagreement as to how the storm system will ultimately pass on through. That being said, the storm system will come into play on Thanksgiving Day with some rain chances still trying to come along for the ride.

After quiet skies Monday through Wednesday, our storm system will begin to approach for Thanksgiving. (KY3)

Thanksgiving is looking like a mostly cloudy day with some showers possible during the morning and becoming a little more numerous during the afternoon. This still doesn’t look like rain all day. However, the chances will be there if you have any local travel during the day.

Our next system still wants to leave us cloudy with some periods of scattered rain for Thanksgiving. (KY3)

Not only will scattered showers continue to stick with us for Thanksgiving evening, the system wants to slow down as it passes around the area. That scenario will keep us cloudy for Black Friday with additional chances for off & on rain throughout the day.

Our next storm system could keep clouds and rain chances around for Black Friday. (KY3)

While the latest forecast won’t support snow with this system, this will have an impact on temperatures to start the holiday weekend. After morning lows in the middle 40s on Thanksgiving, highs should only top out in the lower 50s across much of the area. Friday should be the coolest day of the holiday weekend with lows around 40° and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Rain chances are still possible for Thanksgiving and for Black Friday this year. (KY3)

Fortunately, we’ll still see sunshine return for Saturday and Sunday and highs back into the middle to upper 50s by then. A sneak peak at early next week wants temperatures briefly in the 60s before another system rain and thunderstorms cools us back down quite a bit by the middle of next week. There’s plenty to watch over the next several days. We’ll keep you updated on everything on the way.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.