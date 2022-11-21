Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac McCartney passes away at age 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney passed away over the weekend at the age of 99.

McCartney served on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993 and served as mayor from 1993 to 1995.

Current Springfield Mayor Ken McClure shared a statement about the passing of McCartney.

“On top of all else, Mac was a kind and caring soft-spoken person. He served the community well throughout many decades as a volunteer and businessman. Our heart goes out to his family and we assure them he will be remembered for the positive impact he made on Springfield,” said Mayor McClure.

According to city officials, a memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home followed by interment at Springfield National Cemetery.

You can read more about his long career in Springfield here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.