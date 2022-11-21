Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching Mizzou heads to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Courtesy: Marching Mizzou
Marching Mizzou heads to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Courtesy: Marching Mizzou(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.

Once they reach Macy’s Herald Square, Marching Mizzou will perform an arrangement of Mizzou alumna Sheryl Crow’s #1 hit, “All I Wanna Do.”

Mizzou says this 350-person ensemble is the largest the Marching Mizzou in the band’s 137-year history.

The band was also invited to make an appearance during the TODAY show on NBC on Wednesday morning, November 23. The show begins at 7 a.m. central time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Nixa's McCauley Park playground torn down to make room for new park
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
The Boone County Collectors Office was back using its computers Monday, for the first time...
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal crash