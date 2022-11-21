More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mid-County Fire Protection District has a staff of nine women.

The ranks range from interns to chief. The women say they joined to serve like any other firefighter would.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, no one in my family did this kind of thing. So it’s kind of cool to be the first person to take the leap to do that. And I just I’ve always looked up to firefighters as a kid so it was cool to get to be a part of that.,” said Courtney McEwen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

The Queen of Clean shares how to clear hair from your brushes.
Queen of Clean: How to clear your hairbrushes
Queen of Clean: How to clear your hairbrushes
Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney passed away Friday at the age of 99
Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac McCartney passes away at age 99
Lake of the Ozarks fire district breaking down barriers