Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley State

Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, top, dunks the ball over Mississippi Valley State's Alvin Stredic during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 83-62. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley and D’Moi Hodge scored 18 points apiece to help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley State 83-62 Sunday night.

Hodge hit four 3-pointers and had six — and Nick East II added five — of Missouri’s 16 steals. DeAndre Gholston scored 13 points and Nick Honor finished with 10 points and six assists for the Tiger (4-0).

Alvin Stredic Jr. made the first of two free throws to trim MVSU’s deficit to 42-20 early in the second half but Kobe Brown and Hodge each made back-to-back baskets as Missouri scored the first eight points in a 28-6 run that gave the Tigers a 70-46 lead with 7 minutes to play. Mosley scored 16 points during that stretch.

Terry Collins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-4). Arecko Gibson scored 11 points.

The Tigers scored 27 points off 23 MVSU turnovers.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State plays at Air Force on Wednesday

Missouri plays the sixth of seven consecutive home games to open the season Wednesday against Coastal Carolina

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

