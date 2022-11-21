Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life.

Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.

Jerry Lester lives just up the street from where the shooting happened. He says things like this often happen in the neighborhood he’s lived in since he was two years old.

“It’s changed quite a bit,” said Lester. “Lot of shooting, lot of assaults going on around here. Everything like that. A lot of robberies, it’s kinda terrifying, just a little.”

He’s not wrong, either. According to online data provided by Springfield police. In all of last year, there were about 360 incidents of violent crimes against people within a one-mile radius of the store. So far this year, there have been 323 similar incidents in the area. According to other data from SPD, Springfield has already surpassed all of the shooting calls in 2021 from just the end of October.

Police are still investigating this incident and are continuing to search for the suspected shooter. Officers say there is no threat to the community.

