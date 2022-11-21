Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - There was a weekend surprise for visitors to McCauley Park in Nixa. The playground had been torn out of the ground and piled by the road to make room for a new inclusive playground.

Cassidy Mitchell lives near McCauley Park. He posted a video on a Nixa Neighborhood Facebook page to show all the old equipment.

”It was all just kind of trashed on the side of the curb there,” he says. “It was just all piled up. I was just not expecting to see it.”

Mitchell also didn’t expect the response he got. More than 100 people commented on the video he posted to the page, and many were upset.

Facebook users wondered why the equipment was ruined and not donated.

”I just think people have a lot of opinions about what’s going on. There was a vote recently to expand parks and things like that. And I thought people would find it informative.”

The park is being turned into an inclusive playground. It will feature a motion sensor and pour-in-place surfacing and offers various types and forms of play at a variety of graduated levels and challenges.

Matt Crouse with the Parks Board in Nixa says the city did try to find a new home for the playground, but there was just one big problem: it’s old.

That being said, the city did find a place to donate the swing area, though that too, may not work.

”We got it out of the group, but it has some much concrete around the base to hold it in place that now we are going to have to try to bust that concrete out and try to reuse that, Crouse says. “I don’t know that it will work.

Crouse says that they will not just be throwing away the old equipment. Everything except for the concrete bases can be recycled.

Weather permitting, the new park should be ready to go in just a few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
The Boone County Collectors Office was back using its computers Monday, for the first time...
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
Springfield-Greene County Library System's executive expresses concerns about new state library rule
O-Zone: Dana Ford previews tournament in Bahamas