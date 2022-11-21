NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say a plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble.

Pete Wentz is an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. He told the Winston-Salem Journal the pilot reported engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport as he approached to land Saturday.

The pilot said he was going to circle the airport in Winston-Salem for a second attempt when he lost control of the plane. The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche crashed in a residential area.

Pilot Joe Kreher Jr. and his wife Patty Kreher were killed. They lived in Freeburg, Illinois, a suburb of St. Louis.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.