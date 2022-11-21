SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division when McClellan’s car left the road and hit a utility pole. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say what caused the crash is still under investigation.

This is Springfield’s 23rd fatal vehicle crash in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.