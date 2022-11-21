Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindsey’s, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage.

Duane Lindsay, grandson of Doyle and Ruth, recalls the time his grandparents met each other over 80 years ago when the Park still had a skating rink, saying “My grandfather was quite the skater I’ve been told and I guess he “swoo’d” my grandmother during that time and they fell in love.”

Doyle and Ruth received various letters from famed individuals and organizations around Missouri, congratulating them on their remarkable achievement. Those who sent letters included the St. Louis Cardinals, Governor Mike Parson, and U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.

Darryl Lindsay, son of Doyle and Ruth, recalled a time ten years ago during their 70th anniversary. They were all gathered together, and while looking around and seeing four different generations, Doyle looked at his wife and said “look what we started.”

Doyle also recently celebrated his 100th birthday, while Ruth will reach that milestone next year.

