St. Louis County man committed pandemic fraud using a child’s Social Security number, court documents state

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis County man has admitted to pandemic fraud.

Terrell Alexander admitted to submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration seeking nearly $980,000. He was able to collect over $740,000 in funding from the program.

The 46-year-old used Social Security numbers that were not his on applications, including one belonging to a child, court documents state. He also used a fake name and driver’s license on other applications.

Alexander pleaded guilty on Monday in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross to 10 counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document and one count of theft of government property. His sentencing was set for March 3.

