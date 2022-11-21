St. Louis County man committed pandemic fraud using a child’s Social Security number, court documents state

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis County man has admitted to pandemic fraud.

Terrell Alexander admitted to submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration seeking nearly $980,000. He was able to collect over $740,000 in funding from the program.

The 46-year-old used Social Security numbers that were not his on applications, including one belonging to a child, court documents state. He also used a fake name and driver’s license on other applications.

Alexander pleaded guilty on Monday in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross to 10 counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document and one count of theft of government property. His sentencing was set for March 3.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
The Boone County Collectors Office was back using its computers Monday, for the first time...
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
What to do if you find a bat dwelling in your home
Springfield-Greene County Library System's executive expresses concerns about new state library rule
O-Zone: Dana Ford previews tournament in Bahamas