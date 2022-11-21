TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved.
MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.