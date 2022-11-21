TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved.

MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police on scene at a Dollar General
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Crime scene with bullet holes
One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Nixa's McCauley Park playground torn down to make room for new park
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
The Boone County Collectors Office was back using its computers Monday, for the first time...
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal crash
Marching Mizzou heads to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Courtesy: Marching Mizzou
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade